Ukraine's Winter Lifeline: U.S. LNG Imports via Greece

Ukraine has confirmed an agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via Greece, a crucial arrangement to meet winter energy demands amid ongoing disruptions from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The agreement, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Athens, will see Ukraine begin receiving gas supplies through a pipeline crossing the Balkan peninsula. The Greek gas company DEPA and Ukraine's Naftogaz stated that the deal, effective from December, will initiate deliveries in January.

In a collaborative effort, funds have been allocated for these imports, supported by European Commission guarantees and Ukrainian financial resources, ensuring nearly €2 billion in funding. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted Greece's role as an energy security provider for Ukraine, as Europe distances itself from Russian gas amid ongoing conflict.