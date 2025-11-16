Left Menu

Ukraine's Winter Lifeline: U.S. LNG Imports via Greece

Ukraine has secured U.S. LNG imports from Greece to cover its winter energy needs, following Russian attacks on its infrastructure. Deliveries begin in January via a Balkan pipeline. The deal, supported by European and U.S. financial guarantees, enhances Ukraine's energy independence and aligns with Greece’s first long-term U.S. LNG supply deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:17 IST
Ukraine has confirmed an agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via Greece, a crucial arrangement to meet winter energy demands amid ongoing disruptions from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The agreement, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Athens, will see Ukraine begin receiving gas supplies through a pipeline crossing the Balkan peninsula. The Greek gas company DEPA and Ukraine's Naftogaz stated that the deal, effective from December, will initiate deliveries in January.

In a collaborative effort, funds have been allocated for these imports, supported by European Commission guarantees and Ukrainian financial resources, ensuring nearly €2 billion in funding. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted Greece's role as an energy security provider for Ukraine, as Europe distances itself from Russian gas amid ongoing conflict.

Latest News

