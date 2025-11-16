Tragic End: Solapur Teen's Instagram Farewell

An 18-year-old resident of Maharashtra's Solapur city, identified as Yogesh Ashok Khyage, was found dead in his home, with police suspecting suicide. The incident occurred after Khyage published a cryptic note on Instagram, reading 'end is beginning.'

Authorities from the Vijapur police station reported that his parents discovered his body upon returning from a relative's house. Khyage, who lived in the Sushil Nagar area and was employed at a local bakery, left both his family and community in shock.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic event, probing the factors that may have contributed to the young man's decision.