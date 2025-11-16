Left Menu

Tragic End: Solapur Teen's Instagram Farewell

An 18-year-old from Solapur, Maharashtra, named Yogesh Ashok Khyage, allegedly committed suicide after publishing a poignant message on Instagram. Upon returning from a relative's home, his parents found him. The police have commenced an investigation to uncover the reasons behind his drastic action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:34 IST
Tragic End: Solapur Teen's Instagram Farewell
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old resident of Maharashtra's Solapur city, identified as Yogesh Ashok Khyage, was found dead in his home, with police suspecting suicide. The incident occurred after Khyage published a cryptic note on Instagram, reading 'end is beginning.'

Authorities from the Vijapur police station reported that his parents discovered his body upon returning from a relative's house. Khyage, who lived in the Sushil Nagar area and was employed at a local bakery, left both his family and community in shock.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic event, probing the factors that may have contributed to the young man's decision.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

 India
2
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
3
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
4
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025