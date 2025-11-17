Ukraine's Arsenal: Advanced Weaponry Redefining Defense in Russia Conflict
Ukraine has developed a range of sophisticated weapons since the 2022 Russian invasion. Key armaments include the 'Long Neptune' missile, the Flamingo, and several drone missiles like the Lyutyi, FP-1, and Peklo. These assets have significantly bolstered Ukraine's strategic capabilities against Russian targets.
In recent developments, Ukraine's military prowess is being redefined by a series of advanced weaponry engineered since the 2022 Russian invasion. Among these, the Long Neptune missile stands out with its remarkable range, having already impacted Russia's port of Novorossiysk, disrupting oil exports.
Other formidable entries in Ukraine's arsenal include the Flamingo, a cruise missile touted for its 3,000 km range, which is expected to hit mass production by year-end. Manufactured by Fire Point, the Flamingo has been described by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy as the nation's most successful missile.
Drone missiles such as the Lyutyi and FP-1 have also played crucial roles in deep strikes on Russian infrastructure. With each iteration, like the Palianytsia and Peklo, these drones continue to strengthen Ukraine's strategic defenses, underscoring the nation's technological advancements in military innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
