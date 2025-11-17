Telangana Government Offers Aid to Families of Saudi Bus Tragedy Victims

In a move to support grieving families, the Telangana government declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each of the families of 45 victims who tragically lost their lives in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat on Monday, as announced by the Telangana CMO.

Additionally, the state has resolved to send a delegation to Saudi Arabia. Led by State Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin, the team will include an AIMIM MLA and a senior minority community official. Two family members of each victim will be accompanied to Saudi Arabia to see that the last rites are properly conducted.

The disaster occurred when the bus, carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and Telangana, collided with an oil tanker near Medina. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the impact caused a devastating fire, leaving only one survivor, Md Abdul Shoaib, who remains in critical condition in a Saudi hospital.

