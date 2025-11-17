Iraqi PM and Ex-Lukoil CEO Discuss Strategic Oil Disruptions Amid Sanctions
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov discussed solutions for disruptions in the West Qurna-2 oil field operations, following U.S. sanctions against Russian oil firms. The field produces 9% of Iraq's oil, but force majeure could lead to production halt.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held talks with Vagit Alekperov, former CEO of Russia's Lukoil, to address operational challenges at the West Qurna-2 oil field caused by recent U.S. sanctions.
Lukoil declared force majeure at West Qurna-2, one of Iraq's key oil sites producing 9% of the nation's output. The sanctions are part of U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Although production continues normally at approximately 480,000 barrels per day, officials have warned that extended force majeure could result in financial issues and potential production declines. Payments and crude allocations to Lukoil have been halted as Iraq seeks alternatives to sustain operations without violating the sanctions.
ALSO READ
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience
Iraqi PM and Ex-CEO Tackle Oil Industry Challenges Amid Sanctions
Indian Oil Marketing Companies Positioned to Withstand Sanctions Impact
High-Stakes Talks: Putin Consults Rosneft Amid Sanctions
India’s Soaring Russian Oil Purchases Amid Sanctions