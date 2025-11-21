EU trade chief eyes investment in Australian resources projects

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday he had discussed with Australia's Resources Minister Madeleine King investing in Australian resources projects through equity stakes, long-term off-take agreements or joint investment. There was "more momentum" now on a trade deal between Australia and the EU, Sefcovic told reporters in Melbourne, adding there could be another round of talks early next year.

A previous attempt to reach a trade deal failed in 2023, with Canberra wanting more ability to sell farm goods in Europe. The EU is seeking greater access to Australian critical minerals and lower tariffs on manufactured goods.

