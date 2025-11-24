Left Menu

India Remembers Sardar Patel: Unity Celebrations in Full Swing

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commemorated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to India's unity and sovereignty on his 150th birth anniversary. Organized nationwide, the events honor Patel's role in unifying princely states post-independence. Saha highlighted ongoing efforts to maintain national unity amid challenges and emphasized the importance of youth awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:07 IST
India Remembers Sardar Patel: Unity Celebrations in Full Swing
Tripura CM Manik Saha flags off unity march. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nationwide effort to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, announced multiple programs celebrating Patel's invaluable contribution to India's unity and protection of its sovereignty. The chief minister flagged off the Sardar@150 Unity March in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Agartala's Circuit House.

CM Saha noted that Sardar Patel, known for consolidating India's princely states between 1947 and 1949, was celebrated across all states through a myriad of events. The programs, including debate competitions at educational institutions, are designed to remember his tireless efforts and instill awareness of his legacy among the youth.

Saha is set to participate in a Padayatra in Gujarat, alongside other chief ministers, to honor Patel's ideals, with discussions planned at various stops. Amid national unity challenges, Saha emphasized the need for vigilance. The event also highlighted recent job initiatives in Tripura, attended by prominent local figures like Sports Minister Tinku Roy and icon Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

 India
2
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

 India
3
Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

 India
4
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025