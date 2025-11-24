India Remembers Sardar Patel: Unity Celebrations in Full Swing

In a nationwide effort to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, announced multiple programs celebrating Patel's invaluable contribution to India's unity and protection of its sovereignty. The chief minister flagged off the Sardar@150 Unity March in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Agartala's Circuit House.

CM Saha noted that Sardar Patel, known for consolidating India's princely states between 1947 and 1949, was celebrated across all states through a myriad of events. The programs, including debate competitions at educational institutions, are designed to remember his tireless efforts and instill awareness of his legacy among the youth.

Saha is set to participate in a Padayatra in Gujarat, alongside other chief ministers, to honor Patel's ideals, with discussions planned at various stops. Amid national unity challenges, Saha emphasized the need for vigilance. The event also highlighted recent job initiatives in Tripura, attended by prominent local figures like Sports Minister Tinku Roy and icon Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar.