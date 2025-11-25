Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms
Asian share markets rose with anticipation of a Federal Reserve December interest rate cut, leading to investor traction in technology stocks. Despite some global markets showing softness, a U.S. rate cut appears more likely following the Fed's commentary on the labor market. Diplomatic gestures between the U.S. and China further supported market sentiment.
Asian share markets saw an upward shift on Tuesday, fueled by growing anticipation of a December interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Investors showed significant interest in global technology stocks, seemingly ignoring concerns about the sector's potential overheating. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.75%, largely driven by technology stocks, recovering some of the losses incurred in the previous week.
Meanwhile, European futures suggested a softer opening, with a 0.2% decrease. The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yield remained steady at 4.038%, as did the two-year yield at 3.495%, following a slight dip in the prior session. Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by nearly 0.6%, and China's CSI300 advanced by 1.1%.
The likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut has gained traction after Fed Governor Christopher Waller pointed to a sufficiently weak U.S. labor market. Market expectations for a quarter-point cut in December have risen sharply. Political alignment between the United States and China also contributed to easing geopolitical tensions, adding positive momentum to market sentiment.
