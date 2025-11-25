Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Asian share markets rose with anticipation of a Federal Reserve December interest rate cut, leading to investor traction in technology stocks. Despite some global markets showing softness, a U.S. rate cut appears more likely following the Fed's commentary on the labor market. Diplomatic gestures between the U.S. and China further supported market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:08 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian share markets saw an upward shift on Tuesday, fueled by growing anticipation of a December interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Investors showed significant interest in global technology stocks, seemingly ignoring concerns about the sector's potential overheating. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.75%, largely driven by technology stocks, recovering some of the losses incurred in the previous week.

Meanwhile, European futures suggested a softer opening, with a 0.2% decrease. The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yield remained steady at 4.038%, as did the two-year yield at 3.495%, following a slight dip in the prior session. Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by nearly 0.6%, and China's CSI300 advanced by 1.1%.

The likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut has gained traction after Fed Governor Christopher Waller pointed to a sufficiently weak U.S. labor market. Market expectations for a quarter-point cut in December have risen sharply. Political alignment between the United States and China also contributed to easing geopolitical tensions, adding positive momentum to market sentiment.

TRENDING

1
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

 Global
3
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

 Global
4
BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025