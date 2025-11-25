Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Asian share markets saw an upward shift on Tuesday, fueled by growing anticipation of a December interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Investors showed significant interest in global technology stocks, seemingly ignoring concerns about the sector's potential overheating. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.75%, largely driven by technology stocks, recovering some of the losses incurred in the previous week.

Meanwhile, European futures suggested a softer opening, with a 0.2% decrease. The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yield remained steady at 4.038%, as did the two-year yield at 3.495%, following a slight dip in the prior session. Japan's Nikkei edged up by 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by nearly 0.6%, and China's CSI300 advanced by 1.1%.

The likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut has gained traction after Fed Governor Christopher Waller pointed to a sufficiently weak U.S. labor market. Market expectations for a quarter-point cut in December have risen sharply. Political alignment between the United States and China also contributed to easing geopolitical tensions, adding positive momentum to market sentiment.