Left Menu

Serbian Oil Refinery Halt Sparks Concerns

The NIS oil refinery in Serbia, owned by Russia, halted operations due to a crude oil shortage. This development was reported by NOVA.RS TV, and the company declined to provide a comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:03 IST
Serbian Oil Refinery Halt Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's NIS oil refinery, subject to U.S. sanctions, has ceased operations amid a crude oil shortage, local news outlet NOVA.RS TV revealed on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The halt in operations comes as a significant concern for the energy sector in the region. Attempts to elicit a response from NIS were met with silence, as the Russian-owned company chose not to comment on the reports.

The closure of the refinery puts additional pressure on the already strained energy resources in Serbia, further complicating the economic landscape as the country navigates international sanctions and geopolitical tensions. The impact of this cessation could reverberate through the local market, affecting everything from fuel prices to job security in the industry.

As the situation develops, local authorities and energy experts are closely monitoring for any updates. The sudden stoppage is indicative of broader challenges in securing energy supplies faced by countries reliant on foreign imports amid global political and economic shifts.

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025