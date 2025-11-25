Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

Former Congress MP Rashid Alvi criticized Prime Minister Modi for hoisting a saffron flag at the newly completed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning its secular appropriateness. Alvi accused the PM of exploiting religious sentiments for political gains ahead of the 2027 UP elections, suggesting he learn secularism from Nehru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:45 IST
Controversy Erupts as PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Temple
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring political controversy, former Congress MP Rashid Alvi has raised pointed questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to hoist a saffron flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Alvi asked whether Modi would extend the same gesture to mosques, Gurudwaras, or churches, implying political motivations behind the act.

Alvi accused the Prime Minister of leveraging the Ram Temple completion for electoral advantage as the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections in 2027 loom. He urged Modi to embody the secular legacy of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The ceremony, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, symbolized the completion of the temple's construction.

At the event, PM Modi remarked on the global and national unity evoked by the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja, describing it as healing centuries-old wounds. Modi emphasized the profound significance of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Grand Ram Temple, representing the fulfillment of a centuries-old resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025