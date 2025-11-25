Controversy Erupts as PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

In a move stirring political controversy, former Congress MP Rashid Alvi has raised pointed questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to hoist a saffron flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Alvi asked whether Modi would extend the same gesture to mosques, Gurudwaras, or churches, implying political motivations behind the act.

Alvi accused the Prime Minister of leveraging the Ram Temple completion for electoral advantage as the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections in 2027 loom. He urged Modi to embody the secular legacy of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The ceremony, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, symbolized the completion of the temple's construction.

At the event, PM Modi remarked on the global and national unity evoked by the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja, describing it as healing centuries-old wounds. Modi emphasized the profound significance of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Grand Ram Temple, representing the fulfillment of a centuries-old resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)