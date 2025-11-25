Left Menu

Rayalaseema: India's New Horticultural Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to support farmers in Rayalaseema and Prakasam by leveraging the high demand for 18 horticultural crops. The initiative, supported by the Purvodaya scheme, aims to transform the area into a horticultural hub with improved facilities and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:58 IST
Rayalaseema: India's New Horticultural Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to assist farmers in the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district. The goal is to capitalize on the high demand for 18 horticultural crops and elevate these areas into major horticultural hubs.

The initiative is backed by the Purvodaya scheme, a central government program aimed at developing India's eastern region, including Andhra Pradesh. As part of this plan, the chief minister has identified 92 clusters to enhance farmers' livelihoods.

Naidu has outlined a Rs 40,000-crore action plan to support the initiative, focusing on infrastructure like roads and irrigation. Additionally, the government will allocate Rs 14,000 crore for cultivation and marketing, including Rs 9,000 crore in subsidies, to promote key crops such as banana and mango.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

 Global
2
Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

 India
3
Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

Hyderabad Businessman Convicted for Money Laundering

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025