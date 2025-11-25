Rayalaseema: India's New Horticultural Hub

In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to assist farmers in the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district. The goal is to capitalize on the high demand for 18 horticultural crops and elevate these areas into major horticultural hubs.

The initiative is backed by the Purvodaya scheme, a central government program aimed at developing India's eastern region, including Andhra Pradesh. As part of this plan, the chief minister has identified 92 clusters to enhance farmers' livelihoods.

Naidu has outlined a Rs 40,000-crore action plan to support the initiative, focusing on infrastructure like roads and irrigation. Additionally, the government will allocate Rs 14,000 crore for cultivation and marketing, including Rs 9,000 crore in subsidies, to promote key crops such as banana and mango.

(With inputs from agencies.)