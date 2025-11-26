Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Move Against Rising Extortion

Mexico's Congress has approved a new bill to combat escalating extortion crimes. The legislation includes prison sentences up to 42 years, targeting a crime that has seen a 7% rise this year, with 5,887 victims reported in the first half of 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:29 IST
Mexico's Bold Move Against Rising Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's Congress took a significant step on Tuesday by approving a bill designed to prevent, investigate, and punish extortion with stringent penalties, including prison terms reaching up to 42 years.

This legislative move comes in response to an alarming increase in extortion-related crimes, which has surged to unprecedented levels this year. In the first six months alone, extortion incidents rose by 7%, affecting 5,887 victims.

The bill aims to address and curb the growing menace, which poses a serious threat to public security and economic stability, by implementing more severe punishments for those found guilty of extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

Medicare's Bold Move: Drug Price Cuts Promise Billions in Savings

 Global
2
High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

 Global
3
Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

 Taiwan
4
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025