Mexico's Bold Move Against Rising Extortion
Mexico's Congress has approved a new bill to combat escalating extortion crimes. The legislation includes prison sentences up to 42 years, targeting a crime that has seen a 7% rise this year, with 5,887 victims reported in the first half of 2023.
Mexico's Congress took a significant step on Tuesday by approving a bill designed to prevent, investigate, and punish extortion with stringent penalties, including prison terms reaching up to 42 years.
This legislative move comes in response to an alarming increase in extortion-related crimes, which has surged to unprecedented levels this year. In the first six months alone, extortion incidents rose by 7%, affecting 5,887 victims.
The bill aims to address and curb the growing menace, which poses a serious threat to public security and economic stability, by implementing more severe punishments for those found guilty of extortion.
