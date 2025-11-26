Kremlin's Stance on Ukrainian Peace Talks: A Waiting Game
Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, stated that discussing a peace deal on Ukraine remains premature. The communication underscores the ongoing tension and the complex dynamics surrounding potential peace negotiations. It reflects the cautious approach of the Kremlin amidst the continuing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday that discussions on a peace deal with Ukraine remain premature, according to reports from Interfax news agency. His statement highlights the careful stance Russia maintains amidst ongoing tensions.
Peskov's comments reflect the complex situation on the ground, where diplomatic negotiations appear stalled, and underline the Kremlin's cautious diplomatic approach in dealing with the Ukrainian conflict.
This development suggests that while peace remains a distant goal, the dialogue continues to be part of the broader geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Dmitry Peskov
- Interfax
- diplomacy
- conflict
- negotiations
- Russia
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoy's Moscow Mission
Ukraine's High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Struggle for Peace
From Drones to Diplomacy: Dan Driscoll's Unexpected Journey
Zelenskiy Pushes for U.S.-Backed Peace Framework in Russia-Ukraine Conflict