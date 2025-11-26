Lebanon-Cyprus Maritime Agreement: Unlocking Offshore Potential
Lebanon and Cyprus have inked a maritime demarcation agreement, which was announced by the Lebanese presidency. This treaty opens up opportunities for future offshore energy exploration between the two nations, potentially boosting their economic prospects.
26-11-2025
Lebanon and Cyprus have taken a significant step toward future energy collaboration by signing a maritime demarcation agreement, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.
This agreement paves the way for potential offshore energy exploration, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two Mediterranean countries.
The deal is expected to unlock economic opportunities, enhancing energy prospects for both nations as they look to explore and potentially exploit undersea resources.
