Left Menu

Lebanon-Cyprus Maritime Agreement: Unlocking Offshore Potential

Lebanon and Cyprus have inked a maritime demarcation agreement, which was announced by the Lebanese presidency. This treaty opens up opportunities for future offshore energy exploration between the two nations, potentially boosting their economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:53 IST
Lebanon-Cyprus Maritime Agreement: Unlocking Offshore Potential
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Lebanon and Cyprus have taken a significant step toward future energy collaboration by signing a maritime demarcation agreement, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

This agreement paves the way for potential offshore energy exploration, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two Mediterranean countries.

The deal is expected to unlock economic opportunities, enhancing energy prospects for both nations as they look to explore and potentially exploit undersea resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Spandana Sphoorty Names K. Venkatesh as New CEO Amid Growth, Momentum

 United States
2
Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach Report

Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach R...

 India
3
Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

 India
4
Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles

Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025