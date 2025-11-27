Australia's Urgent Race to Slash Emissions by 2035

Australia must significantly speed up its efforts to cut emissions if it is to meet its 2035 climate targets, according to the government's primary climate advisory body. Data revealed on Thursday indicates a challenging road ahead for the nation.

In its 2025 Annual Progress Report, the Climate Change Authority (CCA) confirmed that Australia's emissions dropped by 10 million metric tons of CO2e in the year to June, now totaling 437.5 million tons. This reflects a 28.5% decline from 2005, though further reduction targets remain daunting.

Looking ahead, the report suggests emissions will fall 42% by 2030, aligning with the government's 43% target. However, projections show that by 2035, emissions could drop by just 48%, failing to meet Australia's commitment to cut between 62-70%. The agency urged measures including accelerating approvals for renewable projects and addressing methane leaks in fossil fuel operations. Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has hinted at stronger emission policies to come, as the Labor government secures backing for a new environmental protection bill aimed at expediting clean energy development.

