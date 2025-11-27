India's Growth Amidst Trade Uncertainties: Steady Progress Predicted for 2025/26

India is expected to maintain steady economic growth throughout the 2025/26 fiscal year, buoyed by strong internal demand, consistent public expenditure, and decreasing inflation rates, according to the government's recent monthly economic report. October's macroeconomic indicators reflect a stable domestic economy.

Despite a resilient internal landscape, international trade factors present challenges as tensions with the U.S. escalate over tariffs, following India's controversial Russian oil purchases. Nevertheless, ongoing talks aim to resolve these trade issues, as government strategies seek to protect domestic interests.

In response to the challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has unveiled a $5.1 billion aid package to boost exporters and implemented tax cuts to stimulate demand. These measures align with improved rural consumption and a decline in retail inflation to 0.25%, enhancing growth potential.

