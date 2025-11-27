Paisabazaar Empowers Self-Employed: New Phygital Financial Services Launched

Paisabazaar has taken a significant step in its mission to support underserved consumers by introducing Udyam and GST services in its retail stores.

The focus is to assist self-employed individuals, often facing hurdles like inadequate documentation and lack of digital platform familiarity, with expert guidance and credit options.

Presently operational in Gurugram, Noida, and New Delhi, Paisabazaar plans to extend its reach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, addressing the increasing demand for credit among small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)