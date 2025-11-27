Left Menu

Paisabazaar Empowers Self-Employed: New Phygital Financial Services Launched

Paisabazaar has launched Udyam and GST services in its stores, targeting underserved self-employed individuals. The initiative offers expert advice and credit options, streamlining access to necessary financial products. Currently operational in key NCR areas, the company plans further expansion to meet growing credit demands in smaller cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paisabazaar has taken a significant step in its mission to support underserved consumers by introducing Udyam and GST services in its retail stores.

The focus is to assist self-employed individuals, often facing hurdles like inadequate documentation and lack of digital platform familiarity, with expert guidance and credit options.

Presently operational in Gurugram, Noida, and New Delhi, Paisabazaar plans to extend its reach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, addressing the increasing demand for credit among small businesses.

