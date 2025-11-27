Left Menu

Widening Urals Oil Discount Signals Pressure on Russian Revenues

Russia's Urals oil discount to Brent has increased to 23% in November. Despite rising oil production, Western sanctions complicate Moscow's budget plans. The central bank underscores adjustment to market shifts, as oil revenue faces a 35% drop. Exports persist due to OPEC+ allowances and refinery disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:09 IST
Widening Urals Oil Discount Signals Pressure on Russian Revenues

In November, the discount on Russia's Urals oil blend to the global benchmark Brent widened to 23%, according to the Russian central bank's review. This increase highlights the mounting pressure on Russia's oil revenues, which are critical to Moscow's budget, amid ongoing Western sanctions.

Sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft have further complicated the financial landscape. The discount had previously stood at 15% during the second and third quarters of the year but reached 17% in October. The central bank anticipates this widening is temporary.

Although Russia's oil output rose to 9.38 million barrels per day by October, oil revenues could drop by 35% in November. Despite challenges, exports remain high due to OPEC+ allowances and domestic disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Wedding Journey: SUV Plunges into Gorge

Tragic Wedding Journey: SUV Plunges into Gorge

 India
2
President Murmu's Emotional Homecoming to Odisha Assembly

President Murmu's Emotional Homecoming to Odisha Assembly

 India
3
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

 Global
4
Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025