Widening Urals Oil Discount Signals Pressure on Russian Revenues

In November, the discount on Russia's Urals oil blend to the global benchmark Brent widened to 23%, according to the Russian central bank's review. This increase highlights the mounting pressure on Russia's oil revenues, which are critical to Moscow's budget, amid ongoing Western sanctions.

Sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft have further complicated the financial landscape. The discount had previously stood at 15% during the second and third quarters of the year but reached 17% in October. The central bank anticipates this widening is temporary.

Although Russia's oil output rose to 9.38 million barrels per day by October, oil revenues could drop by 35% in November. Despite challenges, exports remain high due to OPEC+ allowances and domestic disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.