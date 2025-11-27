Tragedy Strikes Tahiti: Landslide Claims Seven Lives
A catastrophic landslide on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives. The tragedy was confirmed in a statement by the French overseas department, raising concerns about the safety and preventive measures in place for geological disasters in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- France
A tragic landslide on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia has left seven people dead, according to a statement released by the French overseas department on Thursday.
This disaster has prompted questions about the region's geological safety measures and the effectiveness of preventive initiatives.
Efforts are underway to investigate the cause of the landslide and implement strategies to mitigate future occurrences in French Polynesia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
