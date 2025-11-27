Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash
The Karnataka government is urging the central government to increase maize procurement to alleviate distress among farmers caused by a price crash. Key issues include the reduction of maize procurement percentages and ethanol allocation norms. The state is also planning urban development and transport expansions.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has called on the central authorities to proactively procure maize, aiming to alleviate significant distress faced by local farmers following a drastic fall in prices. The state's law and parliamentary minister, H K Patil, highlighted the urgent need for central intervention after cabinet discussions.
A primary concern raised was the reduction in maize procurement from 40% to 30% by the central government, negatively impacting maize farmers. Additionally, current ethanol allocation norms are seen as a disadvantage for Karnataka. State officials are exploring solutions, including meeting with local ethanol producers.
Further cabinet decisions involved urban development projects, such as upgrading Mysuru's municipal status and infra investments in Bengaluru's waste management. Other approvals included health center constructions and transport sector enhancements, showcasing a comprehensive approach to state-wide development.
