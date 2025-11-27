Haryana's Ambitious Leap Towards Sustainable Energy: New City Gas Distribution Policy
Haryana State is set to introduce a modern City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy to enhance its natural gas infrastructure. This policy aims to attract investment, reduce crude oil dependency, strengthen energy security, and promote cleaner energy options. The Industries and Commerce Department will implement the policy.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has unveiled plans for a new, progressive City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, designed to modernize the state's natural gas infrastructure. The initiative promises to attract a wave of both public and private investment into developing expansive natural gas pipelines and networks.
In a recent meeting, Rastogi emphasized the importance of aligning the policy with national standards, incorporating recommendations from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). The policy primarily aims to create a competitive yet consumer-friendly environment while advancing Haryana's commitment to clean energy.
The Draft CGD Policy 2025 will streamline administrative tasks through a single-window portal and clear financial procedures. This transformation, led by the Industries and Commerce Department, signals Haryana's resolve to position itself as a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Nab Alleged Fraudster in Rs 50 Crore Investment Scheme
National Treasury Launches First Infrastructure Bond to Boost SA’s Long-Term Investment Drive
AI Revolutionizes Clean Energy: Spotlight on World Future Energy Summit 2026
Sebi Revokes 68 Investment Advisers for Non-Compliance
Fraudulent Investment in Online Gaming Dupes Farmer