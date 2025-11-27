Haryana's Ambitious Leap Towards Sustainable Energy: New City Gas Distribution Policy

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has unveiled plans for a new, progressive City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, designed to modernize the state's natural gas infrastructure. The initiative promises to attract a wave of both public and private investment into developing expansive natural gas pipelines and networks.

In a recent meeting, Rastogi emphasized the importance of aligning the policy with national standards, incorporating recommendations from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). The policy primarily aims to create a competitive yet consumer-friendly environment while advancing Haryana's commitment to clean energy.

The Draft CGD Policy 2025 will streamline administrative tasks through a single-window portal and clear financial procedures. This transformation, led by the Industries and Commerce Department, signals Haryana's resolve to position itself as a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions.

