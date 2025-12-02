Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a plan for a phased equity listing of Maharashtra's power utilities, starting with the transmission company next year.

He said it is essential to undertake the process to make the entities more efficient and agile.

''It is the right time to start the listing process for government entities and corporations. We have decided that we will certainly list the electricity transmission company at first,'' Fadnavis said at an event here.

Later, he shared that the government expects the listing of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company in 2026.

The transmission company's listing will be followed with generation company's listing in second phase and the distribution company's in the next, the chief minister said without giving a timeline.

Speaking at an event for the listing of Nashik Municipal Corporation's maiden bond issue, Fadnavis said there are 15 urban local bodies in the state which can access funding from the route.

He added that the slew of incentives, including the Union Minister of Housing's AMRUT scheme and also the Urban Challenge Fund ensure that the interest burden on municipal bodies actually comes down and added that Nashik has raised the money at zero interest costs.

It can be noted that three ULBs in the state have so far raised money by issuing municipal bonds.

As per a June 2025 media report, Maharatra's Transco had invited bids for financial advisors for its initial public offering. The power utility, which had an authorised share capital of Rs 15,000 crore and a paid-up share capital of Rs 8,984 crore, will be looking for inputs on an IPO's feasibility, capital structuring and valuation from the advisor.

