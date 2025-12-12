Bihar EOU Scrutinizes Cooperative Bank Officer for Alleged Assets Disproportion

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar launched simultaneous raids at six venues associated with Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a Development Officer at Pataliputra Central Cooperative Bank, to probe possible disproportionate asset accumulation.

The investigation, spearheaded by a DSP-rank officer, encompassed thorough examinations of existing income records, property documents, bank details, and suspicious financial activities. Notably, Singh's residence at Pushpak Residency in Danapur was a key target.

Sunil Kumar, DSP of the EOU, reported the seizure of critical bank and property documents from Singh's properties. Registered under case number 43/2025 following a complaint and subsequent verifications, the raids were sanctioned by the Special Surveillance Court. They aim to determine the source of Singh's assets, which allegedly surpass his known income by 60.68 percent.

