Inferno Engulfs Daman Packaging Plants, Sparks Widespread Alarm

A fierce fire erupted at two packaging firms in Daman, likely due to a short circuit, requiring seven fire tenders for containment. The blaze, described as major by Fire Officer Rajesh Marge, completely engulfed one plant. Firefighting efforts continue as authorities await further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:43 IST
Massive fire at packaging company in Daman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense conflagration engulfed two packaging companies in Daman on Monday, reportedly ignited by a suspected short circuit. The incident necessitated the deployment of seven fire tenders to battle the inferno, which produced dense billows of smoke over the area.

Fire Officer Daman Rajesh Marge described the scene, stating, "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway. The work started at 11.45 am. One plant has burned completely."

Efforts to extinguish the remaining fires are ongoing as the community awaits further updates. No injuries have been reported thus far, but assessments of structural damage are anticipated once the situation is fully under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

