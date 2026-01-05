Inferno Engulfs Daman Packaging Plants, Sparks Widespread Alarm

An intense conflagration engulfed two packaging companies in Daman on Monday, reportedly ignited by a suspected short circuit. The incident necessitated the deployment of seven fire tenders to battle the inferno, which produced dense billows of smoke over the area.

Fire Officer Daman Rajesh Marge described the scene, stating, "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway. The work started at 11.45 am. One plant has burned completely."

Efforts to extinguish the remaining fires are ongoing as the community awaits further updates. No injuries have been reported thus far, but assessments of structural damage are anticipated once the situation is fully under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)