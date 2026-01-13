Left Menu

G7 Nations Unite to Reduce Rare Earth Reliance on China

Finance ministers from the G7 and other major economies convened in Washington to strategize on reducing dependence on China's rare earths. Discussions focused on creating alternative supplies and setting a price floor. Despite unresolved issues, the ministers emphasized swift action and cooperation to secure critical mineral supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:51 IST
G7 Nations Unite to Reduce Rare Earth Reliance on China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance ministers from the G7 countries and other major economies gathered in Washington on Monday to tackle the pressing issue of reducing reliance on rare earths from China. The meeting, organized by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focused on strategies like setting a price floor and forming new partnerships to bolster alternative supplies.

Despite the absence of a joint statement, U.S. authorities expressed optimism about countries aiming for 'prudent de-risking over decoupling' from China. The discussions highlighted the importance of diversifying supply chains for critical minerals, particularly as China tightens export controls.

The meeting participants acknowledged the dominance of China in the global supply chain, with Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil urging Europe to accelerate its efforts to develop its raw material resources. This sentiment was echoed by other officials stressing the need for readiness and active participation in creating resilient supply networks.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026