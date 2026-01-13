Drone Strikes Disrupt Caspian Pipeline Operations

Drone strikes have disrupted operations at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, as two oil tankers were targeted on Tuesday. The vessels, Delta Harmony and Matilda, awaited loading when attacked, insiders reported.

Greece's Delta Tankers manages Delta Harmony, which was set to receive oil from Tengizchevroil, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, the tanker Matilda, operated by Greece's Thenamaris, was supposed to load from Karachaganak.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy transport routes in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)