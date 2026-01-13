Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Caspian Pipeline Operations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Drone strikes have disrupted operations at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, as two oil tankers were targeted on Tuesday. The vessels, Delta Harmony and Matilda, awaited loading when attacked, insiders reported.

Greece's Delta Tankers manages Delta Harmony, which was set to receive oil from Tengizchevroil, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, the tanker Matilda, operated by Greece's Thenamaris, was supposed to load from Karachaganak.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy transport routes in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

