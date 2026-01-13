Drone Strikes Disrupt Caspian Pipeline Operations
Drone attacks hit two oil tankers, Delta Harmony and Matilda, at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, disrupting operations. These vessels, managed by Greek companies, were set to load oil from key Kazakh fields, Tengizchevroil and Karachaganak. The incident raises concerns over the security of energy transport routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Drone strikes have disrupted operations at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, as two oil tankers were targeted on Tuesday. The vessels, Delta Harmony and Matilda, awaited loading when attacked, insiders reported.
Greece's Delta Tankers manages Delta Harmony, which was set to receive oil from Tengizchevroil, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, the tanker Matilda, operated by Greece's Thenamaris, was supposed to load from Karachaganak.
The incident highlights growing concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy transport routes in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- oil
- tankers
- drone
- attack
- Caspian
- Pipeline
- Delta
- Matilda
- Tengizchevroil
- Karachaganak