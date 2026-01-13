Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

Inflation in the United States saw an uptick in December, aligning with expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady later this month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.3% in December, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, maintaining a 2.7% year-over-year increase. The rise comes amid renewed calculations that followed the conclusion of the government shutdown.

The recent 43-day government shutdown interrupted the collection of price data in October, leading to the Bureau employing a 'carry-forward' method for November's report. While economists anticipated this inflation adjustment, President Donald Trump's comprehensive tariffs have contributed to higher goods prices and strained household budgets, potentially impacting Republican political standing in the lead-up to congressional elections.

The Federal Reserve is monitoring these inflationary trends closely, as it aligns with a slight dip in the unemployment rate despite slow job growth. The Fed's targeted inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, suggests steady rates at its upcoming meeting. Nonetheless, tension between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Trump casts uncertainty over the economic landscape, particularly amid a criminal investigation into Powell that he dismisses as politically motivated.

