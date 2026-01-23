EU Rallies Aid as Ukraine Endures Energy Crisis

In response to severe power outages triggered by Russian bombardments, the European Union is sending emergency generators to Ukraine, aiming to restore energy access to a million residents left without electricity or heating.

As temperatures plummet to minus 20 degrees Celsius, French initiatives, in collaboration with the G7, Nordic, and Baltic states, seek to bolster Ukrainian resilience through coordinated international support.

The deployment includes 447 generators from EU reserves, emphasizing the strategic partnership with the Ukrainian Red Cross to prioritize the most affected areas and counter the impact of Russian aggression on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

