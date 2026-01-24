Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with Religious Faith at Stake

A legal case has been filed against five Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh under the Anti-Conversion Act for coercing a classmate to wear a burqa and convert to Islam. Separately, criticism arises over a controversial mosque demolition drive in Delhi, sparking debates around religious tensions and property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:07 IST
A legal case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh involving five Muslim girls accused of coercing a classmate to wear a burqa and convert to Islam. The brother of the alleged victim lodged the complaint, leading to an FIR under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. This act, which aims to curb forced conversions, stipulates severe penalties, potentially leading to 5-14 years of imprisonment. Authorities have initiated an investigation to gather evidence in the ongoing case.

In an unrelated incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) executed an anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, igniting public outcry. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan criticized this operation, accusing the authorities of unwarranted animosity towards Muslims. Hasan expressed concerns about the demolition of religious structures, emphasizing that such actions could incite inevitable public backlash. The SP leader called for accountability for those inciting violence amid the demolition.

The demolition, following a Delhi High Court directive, was conducted near Ramlila Maidan, according to Delhi Police. Despite coordination efforts with local stakeholders to maintain peace, the drive has sparked significant discourse on religious and property rights in India. As tensions rise, observers anticipate further developments in both the Uttar Pradesh case and the MCD's anti-encroachment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

