Mount Abu Shivers: Record Low Temperatures Strike Amid Cold Wave

Northern India's Mount Abu faces an unprecedented cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to minus 7°C. Frost blankets landscapes and ice thickens on water bodies. Despite Basant Panchami, extreme cold persists, challenging residents and surprising tourists accustomed to milder winter climates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST
Mount Abu Shivers: Record Low Temperatures Strike Amid Cold Wave
Locals sitting in front of bonfire in Mount Abu (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As northern India's cold wave continues its icy grip, Mount Abu, Rajasthan's solitary hill station, faces severe winter conditions. Over recent days, temperatures have plunged drastically, with frost forming on grasslands and ice solidifying on water bodies.

Traditionally, winter begins to wane post-Basant Panchami; however, the opposite trend has gripped Mount Abu this past week. Saturday, January 24, marked the season's coldest day as temperatures plunged to a bone-chilling minus 7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter.

Throughout the region, breathtaking visuals depict ice-laden ponds resembling freezer interiors and residents enduring frigid conditions. Amid relentless cold and biting winds, locals seek warmth in roadside bonfires, while tourists, unprepared for such cold, express surprise at the stark weather shift post-Basant Panchami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

