Thrilling Clashes and Unexpected Withdrawals Shape an Intense Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open was marked by unanticipated developments, most notably Naomi Osaka's withdrawal due to injury concerns. The two-time champion's decision to step back allowed Maddison Inglis to advance via a walkover.

Elsewhere, American eighth seed Ben Shelton maintained his unblemished record by overcoming Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5) under the Margaret Court Arena roof, guaranteeing his place in the second week of the tournament. Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner faced physical challenges, battling cramps to defeat Eliot Spizzirri in a grueling match.

The extreme Melbourne heat added to the players' struggles, triggering the suspension of play on the outer courts and testing endurance levels. Engaging showdowns took place between experienced competitors and promising newcomers as the Australian Open continued to captivate audiences worldwide.