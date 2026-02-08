19th Russian Assault on Naftogaz Facilities Intensifies Tensions

Ukraine's major oil and gas company, Naftogaz, disclosed that its facilities in the eastern Poltava region were targeted overnight by a Russian attack, causing significant damage.

This marks the 19th targeted attack on Naftogaz's facilities since the start of the year, according to an official statement issued by the company.

The company did not specify which facilities were hit, highlighting the ongoing threat and escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)