19th Russian Assault on Naftogaz Facilities Intensifies Tensions

Naftogaz, Ukraine's prominent oil and gas company, reported a Russian attack on its facilities in the Poltava region. This marks the 19th such incident this year, further escalating the conflict. Damage specifics were not disclosed, underscoring ongoing vulnerabilities and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's major oil and gas company, Naftogaz, disclosed that its facilities in the eastern Poltava region were targeted overnight by a Russian attack, causing significant damage.

This marks the 19th targeted attack on Naftogaz's facilities since the start of the year, according to an official statement issued by the company.

The company did not specify which facilities were hit, highlighting the ongoing threat and escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

