Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alarming Spike in Missing Persons Cases in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigates a drastic spike in missing persons in Delhi, as data reveals 807 disappearances in early January 2026. The alarming trend, notably involving minors and women, prompts the NHRC to demand a detailed report from Delhi authorities for further scrutiny and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST
NHRC Probes Alarming Spike in Missing Persons Cases in Delhi
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation following alarming reports of a significant surge in missing persons cases in Delhi. A recent data release from the Delhi Police exposed that 807 individuals vanished in the first two weeks of January 2026. Alarmingly, 191 of these are minors, with 616 adults also reported missing.

In response to the troubling reports, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, demanding a comprehensive report within a fortnight. The Commission raised concerns over potential human rights violations suggested by the news, should the findings be substantiated.

This action by the Commission follows a media article from February 5, 2026, which underscored the magnitude of the situation. The article cited police data showing 24,508 missing person reports in Delhi in 2025, with a significant 60 percent being women. The persistent trend, especially among teenagers, requires urgent attention from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

Bomb Threat Disrupts Patna Civil Court Proceedings

 India
3
Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relations

Global Turmoil: Judicial Verdicts, Political Unrest, and International Relat...

 Global
4
Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026