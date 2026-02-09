NHRC Probes Alarming Spike in Missing Persons Cases in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation following alarming reports of a significant surge in missing persons cases in Delhi. A recent data release from the Delhi Police exposed that 807 individuals vanished in the first two weeks of January 2026. Alarmingly, 191 of these are minors, with 616 adults also reported missing.

In response to the troubling reports, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, demanding a comprehensive report within a fortnight. The Commission raised concerns over potential human rights violations suggested by the news, should the findings be substantiated.

This action by the Commission follows a media article from February 5, 2026, which underscored the magnitude of the situation. The article cited police data showing 24,508 missing person reports in Delhi in 2025, with a significant 60 percent being women. The persistent trend, especially among teenagers, requires urgent attention from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)