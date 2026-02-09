Russia has indicated a willingness to collaborate with the United States, even as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expresses skepticism about the potential economic benefits, amidst the U.S.'s ongoing push to end the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov labeled the U.S.'s intention as economic dominance, casting doubt beyond political gestures on future economic collaboration.

While both nations' leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have shown interest in economic cooperation, mutual trust is hindered by sanctions, particularly affecting Russia's energy sector and the strained integration with the BRICS bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)