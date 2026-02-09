Left Menu

Russia and US: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russia remains open to cooperation with the U.S., but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed skepticism about future economic ties due to the U.S.'s desire for economic dominance. Despite efforts for reconciliation, ongoing sanctions and geopolitical tensions complicate prospects of a robust economic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has indicated a willingness to collaborate with the United States, even as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expresses skepticism about the potential economic benefits, amidst the U.S.'s ongoing push to end the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov labeled the U.S.'s intention as economic dominance, casting doubt beyond political gestures on future economic collaboration.

While both nations' leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have shown interest in economic cooperation, mutual trust is hindered by sanctions, particularly affecting Russia's energy sector and the strained integration with the BRICS bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

