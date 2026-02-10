Left Menu

Power Struggles: Odesa's Energy Crisis Amid Russian Attacks

A Russian attack severely damaged an energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region, as confirmed by power company DTEK. Extensive repairs are needed, with some areas left without power. The attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have escalated since October, severely impacting regions like Odesa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region has suffered significant damage due to a recent Russian attack, as reported by power company DTEK on Tuesday.

DTEK detailed that the damage was extensive and restoration efforts will be lengthy, as shared on the Telegram messaging app. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper indicated that some areas in the region were partially left without power.

Kiper revealed on Telegram that the attack targeted Odesa's energy infrastructure, leading to critical facilities operating on generators. Work is ongoing to restore electricity as Russia continues to escalate its attacks, leaving millions without power amid freezing temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

