Paswan Slams Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Birla

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it condemnable. The move, supported by Congress, SP, and DMK, faced opposition from TMC. The clash stems from Rahul Gandhi's claims about being silenced during discussions on China's 2020 standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:42 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Union Minister and LJP MP Chirag Paswan on Tuesday condemned the Opposition's decision to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, describing it as 'condemnable'. Paswan accused the Opposition of creating a bizarre situation where they stifled debates, particularly noting Rahul Gandhi's actions during the Budget session.

Sources revealed that Congress has formally submitted the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, gaining the backing of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) remains undecided, with current signals indicating that they may not support the motion.

This development arises amid allegations from the Opposition that Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, was silenced while referencing General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir during crucial discussions. Gandhi questioned the credibility of the memoir's publication status, challenging statements by publishers and aligning with the General's version.

(With inputs from agencies.)

