Left Menu

Opposition Unites in Historic No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

The Congress has filed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing allegations of biased conduct. With backing from 118 MPs, the motion highlights incidents of silenced opposition voices, including Rahul Gandhi's, and suspensions of parliament members. Trinamool Congress shows conditional support, urging initial appeals to the Speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:15 IST
Opposition Unites in Historic No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla faced a no-confidence motion notice filed by the Congress, with the Speaker instructing the House Secretary-General to examine the situation, sources report.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced that a motion was submitted under rule 94C involving 118 MPs against Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partiality, and citing instances such as Rahul Gandhi being barred from speaking. Additionally, there are allegations against the Speaker involving obstruction of Opposition leaders and selective suspensions.

Manickam Tagore emphasized on social media the unprecedented nature of this move, highlighting the claim of constitutional impropriety as the Opposition seeks a redress of grievances. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress recommended an appeal first, with conditional support for the motion based on the Speaker's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Campaign Transforms Life Insurance Flexibility with Rahul Dravid

AI Campaign Transforms Life Insurance Flexibility with Rahul Dravid

 India
2
Majestic Mahashivratri: Where Devotion, Culture, and Heritage Converge

Majestic Mahashivratri: Where Devotion, Culture, and Heritage Converge

 India
3
TUI Defies Market Gloom with Profitable Quarter Despite Challenges

TUI Defies Market Gloom with Profitable Quarter Despite Challenges

 Global
4
Cracking the ICFAI Business School Selection Process: Tips and Insights

Cracking the ICFAI Business School Selection Process: Tips and Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026