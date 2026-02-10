Opposition Unites in Historic No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla faced a no-confidence motion notice filed by the Congress, with the Speaker instructing the House Secretary-General to examine the situation, sources report.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced that a motion was submitted under rule 94C involving 118 MPs against Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partiality, and citing instances such as Rahul Gandhi being barred from speaking. Additionally, there are allegations against the Speaker involving obstruction of Opposition leaders and selective suspensions.

Manickam Tagore emphasized on social media the unprecedented nature of this move, highlighting the claim of constitutional impropriety as the Opposition seeks a redress of grievances. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress recommended an appeal first, with conditional support for the motion based on the Speaker's response.

