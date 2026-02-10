Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Pakistan's T20 World Cup Reversal

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah criticizes Pakistan for retracting their boycott of a T20 World Cup match against India. Abdullah claims Pakistan backtracked due to fear and called for quiet participation. Pakistan reversed their decision after ICC discussions, citing Bangladesh's tournament expulsion as initial reasoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah censured Pakistan for reneging on its initial decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. Abdullah remarked that threats without backing lead to a loss of credibility, urging Pakistan to participate more quietly.

The reversal came after Pakistan's government directed their cricket team to play the match scheduled for February 15 following high-level talks with the ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Pakistan had initially chosen to boycott the game in solidarity with Bangladesh, ejected from the tournament over venue disputes.

Despite prior announcements, the shifting political landscape and further engagements with international cricket bodies reportedly swayed the Pakistani decision. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of standing by Bangladesh amid the controversy, subtly pushing for a resolution to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

