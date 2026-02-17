Missing Woman Found: Love Across Communities Sparks Family Clash

A young woman reported missing was discovered living with a partner from a different community, police revealed on Tuesday.

The Ganj Station House, led by Officer Mahaveer Singh Rathore, initiated a search after receiving a complaint from the woman's parents. She was eventually located and brought to the police station.

Upon interrogation, the woman declared her desire to remain with her partner, against her family's wishes. This decision led her family to cause unrest, including attempting to damage local shops, but the situation was pacified by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)