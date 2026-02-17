Left Menu

Missing Woman Found: Love Across Communities Sparks Family Clash

A woman previously reported missing was found to be in a live-in relationship with a man from another community. Authorities confirmed her decision to stay with her partner despite parental objections, leading to tensions and unrest in the local area.

Updated: 17-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:26 IST
A young woman reported missing was discovered living with a partner from a different community, police revealed on Tuesday.

The Ganj Station House, led by Officer Mahaveer Singh Rathore, initiated a search after receiving a complaint from the woman's parents. She was eventually located and brought to the police station.

Upon interrogation, the woman declared her desire to remain with her partner, against her family's wishes. This decision led her family to cause unrest, including attempting to damage local shops, but the situation was pacified by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

