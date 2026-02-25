Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday, citing a stable outlook for both institutions. The ratings agency highlights a significant probability of exceptional state support, as the government holds substantial stakes in both banks.

With a 70% stake in PNB and 64% in BoB, government involvement plays a crucial role in the financial stability and support system for these banks. PNB's robust market presence further bolsters its rating, reflecting its importance in the Indian banking sector.

Additionally, Fitch upgraded the Viability Ratings to 'bb' from 'bb-' for both banks, attributed to enhancements in their financial profiles, including better asset quality, capitalization, and profitability amid a more favorable operating environment.

