QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil
QatarEnergy announced it will cease liquified natural gas production due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, removing a key global supplier from the market. The state-owned company's decision has contributed to rising oil prices, with no indication of when production might resume.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:37 IST
In a move sending ripples through the global energy market, QatarEnergy has announced it will halt its production of liquified natural gas. The decision is attributed to escalating conflict in the Middle East.
As one of the world's leading suppliers, QatarEnergy's withdrawal is expected to strain global supply lines, exacerbating existing tensions in the energy sector.
The halt in production has already influenced oil prices, pushing them higher, with no timeline provided for when or if production will resume.
