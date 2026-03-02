QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

In a move sending ripples through the global energy market, QatarEnergy has announced it will halt its production of liquified natural gas. The decision is attributed to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

As one of the world's leading suppliers, QatarEnergy's withdrawal is expected to strain global supply lines, exacerbating existing tensions in the energy sector.

The halt in production has already influenced oil prices, pushing them higher, with no timeline provided for when or if production will resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)