Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions: Impacts on Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies due to escalating Middle East tensions and rising energy prices. With U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran affecting oil prices, the economies dependent on crude imports are at risk. The Swiss franc, euro, yen, and yuan weakened against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained ground against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Monday, bolstered by soaring energy prices and risk-aversion amid escalating Middle East tensions. Following U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran, concerns over an extended conflict have investors closely monitoring the vital Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions have added to economic uncertainty.

Thu Lan Nguyen of Commerzbank highlighted the oil market's central role, noting that OPEC+ countries' increased production has had limited impact due to export constraints. Barclays analysts predict a possible 0.5%-1% dollar rise with every 10% oil price increase, adding momentum amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The U.S. dollar index rose to its highest level since January, as the euro fell to a new low, and the yen weakened against the dollar. The Swiss National Bank has expressed readiness for market intervention, while the Bank of Japan faces challenges from energy supply shocks impacting its fiscal policies. China's yuan also weakened slightly due to currency market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

