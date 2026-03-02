Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Middle Eastern Oil Sector

The Middle Eastern oil sector is facing unprecedented disruptions following a recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery. The assault sparked a chain reaction of operational suspensions across the region, affecting key oil and gas facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israel.

Oil prices soared to $82 a barrel, the highest level since January 2025, as the conflict brought shipping activities to a near halt in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The attack on Ras Tanura refinery, a major player in Saudi Arabia's export operations, highlights the increasing vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure.

While Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, resumed operations post-attack, the incident underscores the persistent threat of regional escalation. As tensions mount, analysts suggest that Gulf states might edge closer to aligning with U.S. and Israeli military strategies against Iran.

