Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Middle Eastern Oil Sector
Saudi Arabia's largest refinery shut down after a drone attack, amidst escalating tensions involving Israeli, U.S., and Iranian operations. Oil production was halted in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, with oil prices surging to $82 a barrel. Ras Tanura refinery resumed operations post-attack, but the sector remains on alert.
The Middle Eastern oil sector is facing unprecedented disruptions following a recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery. The assault sparked a chain reaction of operational suspensions across the region, affecting key oil and gas facilities in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israel.
Oil prices soared to $82 a barrel, the highest level since January 2025, as the conflict brought shipping activities to a near halt in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The attack on Ras Tanura refinery, a major player in Saudi Arabia's export operations, highlights the increasing vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure.
While Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, resumed operations post-attack, the incident underscores the persistent threat of regional escalation. As tensions mount, analysts suggest that Gulf states might edge closer to aligning with U.S. and Israeli military strategies against Iran.
