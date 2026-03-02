Left Menu

Iranians Flee to Turkey Amid Rising Tensions

As the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran grows, hundreds of Iranians have crossed into Turkey, describing fears and long petrol queues in Tehran. Turkish-Iranian border crossings were initially suspended, but were later reopened under mutual agreement. Despite ongoing bombings, life in Iranian border areas continues, albeit with challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, hundreds of Iranians crossed into Turkey on Monday afternoon as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran escalated. Eyewitnesses reported widespread fear in Tehran, coupled with long queues at petrol stations.

The initial suspension of day-trip passenger crossings at Turkish-Iranian border gates was revised, allowing only Turkish nationals and third-country citizens to enter. The Kapikoy border gate eventually saw an influx of Iranians arriving.

The ongoing bombings in Tehran have added to the anxiety among residents, though daily life remains relatively stable in some border areas. The primary concern remains access to fuel, as confirmed by travellers at the scene.

