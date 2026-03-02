Left Menu

Middle East Energy Crisis: Drone Strikes Spark Regional Shutdowns

A series of drone strikes have led to the shutdown of major oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, notably in Saudi Arabia and Iraq's Kurdistan. This escalation has caused oil prices to surge and disrupted global supply chains, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST
Middle East Energy Crisis: Drone Strikes Spark Regional Shutdowns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery was shut down on Monday after a drone strike, marking a significant disruption in the region's energy sector. This comes as Israeli and U.S. strikes, coupled with Iranian retaliations, have led to precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

The wave of attacks has entered its third day, causing suspensions in oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and several Israeli gas fields, thereby constraining exports to Egypt. The crisis has driven oil prices up by 13%, reaching $82 per barrel, the highest since January 2025, and has slowed shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

State-owned Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, is crucial for Saudi crude oil exports. Other regional players like Chevron and Energean have also temporarily ceased operations. The ongoing conflict reflects a marked escalation, with Gulf energy infrastructures now targeted by Iranian drones, indicating potential further military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026