Middle East Energy Crisis: Drone Strikes Spark Regional Shutdowns

Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery was shut down on Monday after a drone strike, marking a significant disruption in the region's energy sector. This comes as Israeli and U.S. strikes, coupled with Iranian retaliations, have led to precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

The wave of attacks has entered its third day, causing suspensions in oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and several Israeli gas fields, thereby constraining exports to Egypt. The crisis has driven oil prices up by 13%, reaching $82 per barrel, the highest since January 2025, and has slowed shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

State-owned Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, is crucial for Saudi crude oil exports. Other regional players like Chevron and Energean have also temporarily ceased operations. The ongoing conflict reflects a marked escalation, with Gulf energy infrastructures now targeted by Iranian drones, indicating potential further military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)