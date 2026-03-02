Unveiling the Drone Assault on Britain's RAF Base
The Royal Air Force base in Cyprus was recently targeted by an Iranian-made drone attack, according to a Cyprus government spokesperson. The attacks focused on British bases at Akrotiri, not Cyprus itself, indicating strategic military tensions involving foreign technologies in the region.
The Royal Air Force base in Cyprus found itself under attack from Iranian-made drones, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the Cyprus government.
Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis clarified on Monday that the attacks were directed specifically at British bases located at Akrotiri.
The incidents emphasize an increasing military focus and the complex geopolitical tensions involving advanced foreign drones in the area.
