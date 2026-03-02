India-Canada Economic Ambitions: Partnership for Growth
India and Canada have committed to boosting their bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic collaboration and the soon-to-be-finalized Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Highlighting opportunities, Modi urged Canadian investors to engage in sectors such as clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.
- Country:
- India
India and Canada are poised to significantly amplify their economic engagements by targeting a bilateral trade volume of USD 50 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this on Monday, extending a warm invitation to investors keen on participating in India's rapid growth.
During the India-Canada CEO Forum, Modi stressed the urgency of finalizing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a crucial step amid the evolving global economic landscape. The partnership is seen as a potent fusion of India's economic vigor and Canada's financial strength.
Modi underscored India's burgeoning status as a global economic leader, driven by robust domestic consumption and investment, and innovations in digital economy. He urged Canadian investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, technology, and infrastructure, sectors set to redefine the economic corridor between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26
West Bengal's Next Growth Wave: A Strategic Convergence of Business and Sports
Hims & Hers Health Faces Regulatory and Expansion Challenges Amid Growth Ambitions
Boosting AIIB-Investment Ties: India and AIIB President Meet
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth