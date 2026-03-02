Left Menu

India-Canada Economic Ambitions: Partnership for Growth

India and Canada have committed to boosting their bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strategic collaboration and the soon-to-be-finalized Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Highlighting opportunities, Modi urged Canadian investors to engage in sectors such as clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:45 IST
India-Canada Economic Ambitions: Partnership for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada are poised to significantly amplify their economic engagements by targeting a bilateral trade volume of USD 50 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this on Monday, extending a warm invitation to investors keen on participating in India's rapid growth.

During the India-Canada CEO Forum, Modi stressed the urgency of finalizing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a crucial step amid the evolving global economic landscape. The partnership is seen as a potent fusion of India's economic vigor and Canada's financial strength.

Modi underscored India's burgeoning status as a global economic leader, driven by robust domestic consumption and investment, and innovations in digital economy. He urged Canadian investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, technology, and infrastructure, sectors set to redefine the economic corridor between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

 India
2
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

 Global
3
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

 India
4
Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026