India-Canada Economic Ambitions: Partnership for Growth

India and Canada are poised to significantly amplify their economic engagements by targeting a bilateral trade volume of USD 50 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this on Monday, extending a warm invitation to investors keen on participating in India's rapid growth.

During the India-Canada CEO Forum, Modi stressed the urgency of finalizing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a crucial step amid the evolving global economic landscape. The partnership is seen as a potent fusion of India's economic vigor and Canada's financial strength.

Modi underscored India's burgeoning status as a global economic leader, driven by robust domestic consumption and investment, and innovations in digital economy. He urged Canadian investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, technology, and infrastructure, sectors set to redefine the economic corridor between the two nations.

