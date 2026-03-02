Mystery Strikes in Bahrain Port: Vessel Hit by Unknown Projectiles
A vessel at the port of Bahrain was reportedly hit by two unknown projectiles, leading to a fire. The fire was extinguished, and the vessel remained in the port. All crew members were evacuated safely, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
02-03-2026
On Monday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported a concerning incident at the port of Bahrain. A vessel was struck by two unidentified projectiles, triggering a fire onboard.
Fortunately, the fire was promptly extinguished, and the vessel remained docked at the port.
All crew members were evacuated safely and are reported to be unharmed, as confirmed by UKMTO.
