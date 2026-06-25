Japan's Strategic Economic Blueprint Calls for Bold Monetary Coordination

Japan's government is pushing for economic policies that bolster private demand, suggesting low borrowing costs and setting the stage for potential disagreements with the central bank. According to a draft of its long-term economic blueprint, reviewed by Reuters, the government aims to align monetary strategies with its growth objectives.

The draft urges the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make decisions in concert with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's growth strategy, emphasizing the need for policy coordination under legal provisions. This marks a departure from traditionally vague language and pushes back against further rate hikes as inflation hovers around 2%, driven by energy shocks.

With a focus on sustaining growth, the government pledges nimble actions against deflation and sets an investment target of more than 370 trillion yen by 2040. As inflationary pressures rise, the BOJ, facing political pressure, evaluates further rate adjustments despite its independence being in sharp focus.