Box Office Battle Averted: 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic' Secure Solo Releases Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainty

The geopolitical crisis in West Asia has unexpectedly benefited the Indian film industry by preventing a box office clash between 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic'. 'Toxic' will now release in June, allowing 'Dhurandhar 2' to have a solo debut on March 19, optimizing revenue and screen allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:15 IST
The escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have unintentionally aided the Indian cinema sector by averting a potential box office clash. Initially set to release simultaneously on March 19, 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic' were poised for a head-to-head showdown. However, in a surprising turn, the makers of 'Toxic' opted to push its release date to June 4, citing concerns over the geopolitical crisis' impact on their global and Gulf-region collections.

This unexpected shift has provided 'Dhurandhar 2', starring Ranveer Singh, a solo release date. Industry experts view this separation as advantageous, particularly for exhibitors concerned about screen allocation and audience division. The standalone release is anticipated to boost revenue opportunities for both films across different markets.

Exhibitors and trade analysts are optimistic about 'Dhurandhar 2's performance, projecting it as a major blockbuster, while the strategic repositioning of 'Toxic' is seen as a prudent move. The decision aligns with goals to maximize audience engagement and screen utilization during their respective release windows.

